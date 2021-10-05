Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Net Another Plea Over Chicago Sports-Betting Ring

By Rachel Scharf (October 5, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois man admitted Monday to recruiting gamblers in the Chicago area for an $8 million illegal sports betting ring, becoming the seventh defendant to plead guilty in the federal criminal sweep.

Justine Hines, 42, copped to one count of conspiring to conduct an illegal gambling business. He was one of nine "agents" accused of pulling in gamblers and subagents for Vincent "Uncle Mick" Delgiudice, who pled guilty in February to orchestrating the scheme and laundering its proceeds through an offshore Costa Rican company between 2016 and 2019.

Hines is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7, according to a government spokesperson. The...

