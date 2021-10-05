3rd Circ. Urged To Nix Future Claims Rep From Imerys Ch. 11

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 5, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Insurers of Imerys Talc America's predecessor asked the Third Circuit on Tuesday to boot a Young Conaway attorney as representative for future asbestos claimants in Imerys' Chapter 11 case, arguing that the firm's representation of the carriers in separate asbestos litigation poses a conflict. During an oral argument, an attorney for a group called Cyprus Historical Excess Insurers told a three-judge panel that Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP partner James L. Patton Jr. is now advocating interests that are adverse to two of the Cyprus Mine Corp. carriers, which Young Conaway also represents in a case involving asbestos liabilities incurred...

