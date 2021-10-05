Biz Groups Back Texas, Miss., La. Bid In Tax Cut Limit Suit

By Asha Glover (October 5, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce asked a federal court to side with Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi and stop the U.S. Treasury Department from enforcing a federal law preventing states from using pandemic aid to offset net tax revenue reductions. The chamber, in a brief filed Monday along with the National Federation of Independent Business' Small Business Legal Center, told the Texas federal court that the American Rescue Plan Act's tax mandate is unprecedented and unconstitutional. The groups said that surrendering a state's power to control its own tax policies has never been a condition for a state to receive federal aid and that Congress has...

