Visa Hopefuls Beat State Dept In Issuance Ban Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (October 5, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge held Tuesday that the U.S. Department of State improperly suspended the visa issuance process during the COVID-19 pandemic based on presidential proclamations, and entered summary judgment in favor of a handful of nonimmigrant visa applicants. Of the nearly 200 visa applicants who sued the Department of State earlier this year alleging it illegally enacted a "total, inescapable ban" by halting visa processing for individuals coming from countries that were subject to COVID-19 travel restrictions, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg on Tuesday granted summary judgment to just nine of them. Judge Boasberg held that the vast majority...

