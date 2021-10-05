Osage Nation Members Slam Feds In Oil, Gas Royalties Suit

By Isaac Monterose (October 5, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Osage Nation members are fighting the federal government's bid to end their appeal of a tossed $100 million proposed class action over the distribution of oil and gas royalties, arguing that the federal government is using contradictory, previously rejected arguments about its trust duty responsibility for Osage headright owners. In a 26-page reply brief filed on Monday in the Federal Circuit, the tribe members assailed the government's "game of judicial 'Whack-a-Mole'" in a suit that began in August 2019 over alleged mismanagement of an Osage trust fund for oil and gas royalties. The tribe members pointed to a 2003 U.S. Court...

