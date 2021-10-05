Senate Panel Clears 2 Biden Treasury Picks, Ties On Others

By Jon Hill (October 5, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday endorsed President Joe Biden's nominees for high-level posts at the U.S. Treasury Department and Department of Commerce but deadlocked on others, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief who's up for a senior U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development job. Senators voted 17-7 to advance the nomination of the committee's former Democratic chief counsel Graham Steele to serve as the Treasury's assistant secretary for financial institutions. The position would give him a prominent role in shaping the Biden administration's policies on cryptocurrency, climate-related financial risk and big-bank oversight. Also receiving the committee's approval were...

