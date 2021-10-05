Dentons Hires Covington's Ex-Head Of SEC Investigations

By Jessica Corso (October 5, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The former chair of Covington & Burling LLP's securities enforcement practice has joined Dentons as a partner in New York City, the firm announced Tuesday. David Kornblau joined Dentons' litigation and dispute resolution practice and white collar and government investigations practice, where he will guide the firm's clients through U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigations. Kornblau spent 10 years at the SEC, the last five of which he was the chief litigation counsel at the regulator. More recently, he was a partner at Covington, where he has spent the last 12 years and most recently led the firm's securities enforcement practice....

