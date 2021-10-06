Inyx Fraudster Seeks New Trial Over Jury Instructions 'Error'

By Nathan Hale (October 6, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A former medical device company executive serving a 30-year sentence for orchestrating a $100 million loan fraud scheme that federal prosecutors said sunk one of Puerto Rico's largest banks argued Wednesday that improper jury instructions deprived him of a fair trial, arguing for a new one. During oral arguments held before the Eleventh Circuit in Miami, counsel for former Inyx Inc. CEO Jack Kachkar said the trial court erred when it rejected his proposed instructions requiring a finding of intent to harm Westernbank Puerto Rico to find him guilty of wire fraud, instead telling told jurors it was enough just to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS