FAA Defends Small Drone Remote ID Rule At DC Circ.

By Nadia Dreid (October 5, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is fighting back against a challenge to its rule requiring small drones to be remotely identifiable, telling the D.C. Circuit that the regulation doesn't violate the Fourth Amendment's right to a reasonable expectation of privacy. The Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft rule was issued at the beginning of this year in response to a congressional directive requiring that the agency figure out a way to identify who was running drones and "reflects a valid exercise of FAA's statutory and regulatory authority," the agency said Monday. The agency says the new rule, as a privacy matter, is much...

