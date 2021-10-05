Pa. AG Charges Energy Transfer Over Spills As Pipeline Built

By Matthew Santoni (October 5, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- An investigating grand jury in Pennsylvania has returned criminal charges against Energy Transfer LP over spills of drilling fluid that went unreported to state regulators during the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday that an investigating grand jury had returned criminal charges against Energy Transfer LP. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Based on evidence and testimony brought in over the course of an 18-month investigation, the grand jury accused Sunoco successor Energy Transfer of 48 violations of the Clean Streams Law and associated environmental laws. Fluids allegedly escaped...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS