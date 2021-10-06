Gorsuch Questions Feds On Why Gitmo Detainee Can't Testify

By Daniel Wilson (October 6, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch chided the federal government on Wednesday for failing to consider whether a Guantanamo Bay detainee could testify about his own torture and thereby potentially remove the need to decide if testimony from former CIA contractors should be considered a state secret. Amid similar questioning from Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor at oral arguments, Justice Gorsuch repeatedly asked U.S. Solicitor General Brian Fletcher if the government would make Abu Zubaydah available to testify about his alleged torture at a former CIA "dark" or "black" site in Poland. When Fletcher demurred to say the option would...

