Welch Inks $1.5M Deal To End Grape Juice False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (October 6, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of grape juice buyers is asking a California federal court to give the go-ahead to a $1.5 million settlement with Welch Foods Inc. to end claims that it misled consumers by claiming three of its products help promote heart health. In a motion filed Monday, the consumers, led by named plaintiff Curtis Hanson, said the deal also comes with an agreement from Welch to refrain from putting the allegedly misleading labels on its products for two years. Hanson filed the suit in March 2020, alleging labels on Welch's 100% Grape Juice Concord Grape, 100% Juice Red Sangria and...

