Feds Want DACA Appeal Paused Until New Rule Is Finalized

By Grace Dixon (October 5, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration asked the Fifth Circuit to shelve its appeal of a lower court order blocking the federal government from approving new applications to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while it firms up the details of a replacement rule. The federal government told the circuit court in a Monday filing that its appeal of the blow to DACA should be paused, arguing that its efforts to finalize a rule that would supersede the original 2012 edict and insulate the program from further legal challenges could moot entirely or substantially alter the shape that the appeal takes on....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS