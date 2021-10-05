Willkie Snags Prominent IP Litigator From Hogan Lovells

By Hailey Konnath (October 5, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has added an experienced intellectual property trial attorney from Hogan Lovells to its San Francisco office, the firm announced Tuesday. Krista Schwartz joined Willkie as a partner in the firm's intellectual property department, bringing experience representing some of the world's biggest technology companies in patent, copyright and trade secret disputes, according to the firm's announcement. And she's successfully tried complex intellectual property cases to verdict, the firm said. Schwartz's practice focuses on search engines, semiconductors, cellular devices, medical devices, electronic design automation and operating system software, among other technologies, the firm said. Simona Agnolucci, co-managing partner...

