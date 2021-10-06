​​​​​​​Wash. Fights 9th Circ. Rehearing Bid For Hunting Rights Suit

By Isaac Monterose (October 6, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Washington state has urged the Ninth Circuit to reject the Samish Indian Nation's request for a rehearing en banc in the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe's dismissed hunting rights suit, telling the panel that it adhered to legal precedent when not addressing the suit's claims because of a previous related ruling for a Samish and Snoqualmie fishing rights suit. In its 20-page brief, the state argued that the appellate court was right to obey both its precedent and the precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court when tossing the suit, which alleged that the Snoqualmie were owed gathering and off-reservation hunting rights from Washington...

