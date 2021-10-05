Ill. Lakeside Residents Lose Cert. Bid In Oil Spill Suit

By Ethan Beberness (October 5, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge denied certification Tuesday to a proposed class of Highland, Illinois, residents seeking damages after a pipeline allegedly leaked thousands of gallons of crude oil into their water supply, stating that the proposed class is too vague. U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle, writing in a 12-page memorandum and order, determined that the definition for the proposed class would include many households located throughout the Silver Lake watershed who were likely not at all impacted by the spill from the pipeline owned by Plains All American Pipeline LP. "Significantly, plaintiffs' proposed class of 4,400 households is populated almost...

