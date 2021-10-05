10th Circ. Nixes Trustee's Ch. 11 Fee Hike Over Uniformity

By Vince Sullivan (October 5, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled that a 2017 law increasing the fees Chapter 11 debtors owe to the Office of the United States Trustee violates the uniformity requirements of the Constitution because it is applied unevenly in different judicial districts, adding another layer to an appellate split on the issue. In an opinion written by Judge Gregory A. Phillips, the appellate panel determined that 76 debtors associated with John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts had overpaid U.S. trustee fees by $2.5 million since January 2018 when the new fee schedule was adopted for Chapter 11 debtors because their case in Kansas bankruptcy...

