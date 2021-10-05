States Urge Biden To Consider Climate In Coal Lease Review

By Clark Mindock (October 5, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A coalition of blue states on Tuesday urged the Biden administration to consider climate change and environmental justice impacts in an upcoming review of the federal coal leasing program, arguing the effects of the decisions made today will play out for generations to come. California, New York, New Mexico and Washington state argued that the climate crisis poses problems that are impossible to ignore, including droughts, wildfires and rising sea levels. Those problems in turn lead to disasters with hefty price tags, and stopping the extraction of carbon-intensive fuels like coal is a necessary step toward slowing down or stopping the worst...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS