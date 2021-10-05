Fed. Circ. Mulls Arbitrability Question In Chip Patent Row

By Khorri Atkinson (October 5, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel cast strong doubts Tuesday on Rohm Semiconductor USA LLC's claim that a California federal judge wrongly delegated the question of arbitrability to an arbitrator rather than resolving the issue himself when he dismissed the semiconductor maker's suit seeking a declaration that it did not infringe a rival's patents. Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP partner Aaron M. Frankel, who argued for Rohm, insisted that U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria's February ruling should be vacated because his client's Japan-based corporate parent and MaxPower Semiconductor Inc. "never clearly and unmistakably" agreed to have an arbitrator decide disputes over arbitrability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS