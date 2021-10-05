Bud Light Seltzer Label Allegedly Overstates Agave Content

By Hannah Albarazi (October 5, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Budweiser producer Anheuser-Busch falsely implies that Bud Light-branded hard seltzer is based on tequila, a spirit derived from the agave plant, when the beverage actually contains the sweetener agave syrup, a consumer alleged in a putative class action on Tuesday in Illinois federal court. A screenshot from consumer Stella Khaimova's complaint alleging Anheuser-Busch misleads consumers into believing its Bud Light Platinum Hard Seltzer product contains a more valued type of agave ingredient than it does. Illinois resident Stella Khaimova claims Anheuser-Busch misleads consumers into believing its Bud Light Platinum Hard Seltzer product — which it labels as "Made With Agave" — contains a...

