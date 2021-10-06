GOP Reps. Decry Perceived Lack Of FCC, NTIA Oversight

By Kelcee Griffis (October 6, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Republican members of a House Energy and Commerce Committee chided their Democratic colleagues Wednesday for rushing along bills that would expand the Federal Communications Commission's authority without devoting enough scrutiny to the agency. During a legislative hearing that discussed a dozen bills covering spectrum and broadband policy, Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, noted that the FCC and the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration are both due for oversight hearings and also lack nominations to fill key posts. "NTIA and the FCC, both agencies that this committee oversees, stand to receive tens of billions of dollars between the Senate infrastructure bill...

