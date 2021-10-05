3 Ex-NFL Players Get Prison Time For $3.9M Benefits Scam

By Rachel Scharf (October 5, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Three retired National Football League players were sentenced to prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in Kentucky federal court to participating in a scheme to pilfer $3.9 million from a league health plan. During consecutive hearings, U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell sentencedformer Washington Football Team cornerback John Eubanks to 18 months in prison, ex-Seattle Seahawks defensive back Etric Pruitt to three months and retired New York Giants safety James Butler to two months, the players' attorneys told Law360. Eubanks, Pruitt and Butler are among 13 former NFL players who've copped to submitting phony claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health...

