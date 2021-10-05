Albright Sends Apple-Fintiv Trial Back To Austin

By Melissa Angell (October 5, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has sent Fintiv Inc.'s infringement suit against Apple over its mobile wallet back to Austin and scheduled the trial to begin in the new year, just days after the Federal Circuit said the judge abused his discretion when he retransferred the suit to Waco. Within the same one-page order on Monday transferring the lawsuit, the judge also scheduled the trial to begin on Jan. 10. The decision arrives four days after the Federal Circuit ordered Judge Albright to ship the case back to Austin for trial, with the three-judge panel saying that Judge Albright "inexplicably failed...

