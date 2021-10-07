DLA Piper Adds Cybersecurity Pro From Sheppard Mullin

By Rachel Rippetoe (October 7, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper snagged a cybersecurity lawyer from Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP in San Diego to bolster the firm's regulatory and government affairs practice. Justine Phillips spent eight years at Sheppard Mullin working on "all things cyber and California employment," according to her LinkedIn profile. DLA Piper announced on Tuesday that she has joined the firm as a partner. "As businesses rally to comply with evolving cyber laws and regulations, DLA Piper leverages information security technologies to truly understand their clients' systems and risk profile, so that companies can make informed decisions on how to proactively and reactively reduce cyber risk," Phillips...

