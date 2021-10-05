FCC Considers Relying On Wireless, Not Landline, On Fla. Isle

By Christopher Cole (October 5, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A narrow island off Florida's west coast with just over two dozen landline customers would become the first U.S. market to drop legacy voice service and rely on third-party mobile providers if CenturyLink gains federal approval for the change. The telecom has asked the Federal Communications Commission to allow it to terminate the landline service on Little Gasparilla Island, a seven-mile strip along the Gulf of Mexico in Charlotte County, northwest of Fort Myers. The FCC opened the request for public comment Monday, saying CenturyLink has not shown on first impression that at least one of the available wireless services —...

