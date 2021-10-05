Justices Doubt That Defendants Can Invite Barred Testimony

By Jack Queen (October 5, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- New York faced a skeptical U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as it defended a broad rule allowing prosecutors to introduce otherwise inadmissible out-of-court statements to counter "misleading" arguments by defendants. The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are weighing a case involving defendants' right to cross-examine witnesses against them. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The case implicates the reach of the Sixth Amendment's confrontation clause, which guarantees defendants the right to cross-examine witnesses against them. This typically precludes out-of-court statements by witnesses who can't testify — otherwise known as testimonial hearsay — but New York argues that defendants can "open the door" when...

