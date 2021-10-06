Structured Ch. 11 Dismissals Aren't Dead, Despite Jevic

By Dan Prieto and Mark Douglas (October 6, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- This article discusses a recent opinion addressing structured dismissals. In 2017 in Czyzewski v. Jevic Holding Corp.,[1] the U.S. Supreme Court held that the Bankruptcy Code does not allow bankruptcy courts to approve distributions to creditors in a structured dismissal of a Chapter 11 case that violates the Bankruptcy Code's ordinary priority rules without the consent of creditors. However, because the court declined to express any "view about the legality of structured dismissals in general," the impact of the ruling on such relief remains an open question. In June, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York examined this issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS