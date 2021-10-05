$86M Deal To End Calif. Superfund Suit Is Finalized

By Morgan Conley (October 5, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has signed off on a series of consent decrees in which Bayer and other companies agreed to pay more than $86 million to end decades-long litigation over groundwater contamination at two Golden State Superfund sites, the federal government announced Tuesday. Montrose Chemical Corp. of California, Stauffer Management Co. LLC, Bayer CropScience Inc. and TFCF America Inc. — formerly known as 21st Century Fox America, Inc. — agreed to pay $77.6 million to clean up groundwater contaminated with chlorobenzene from the Montrose Chemical Corp. Superfund and the Del Amo Superfund sites in Los Angeles County. The companies will also repay...

