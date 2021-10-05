Ga. Court Skeptical Of Harsh Sanction In Malpractice Case

By Brett Barrouquere (October 5, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Georgia Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday looked for a way to lessen a sanction described by one attorney as a "death sentence" for a dental clinic that refused to answer discovery requests in a case involving children sickened by a bacterial infection after visiting the clinic. During oral argument, a three-judge panel questioned how it could ease the sanction on Dentistry for Children of Georgia without overstepping its authority. Judge Stephen Dillard wondered how the court could handle the sanctions without substituting its judgment for that of Clayton County State Court Judge Shalonda Jones-Parker. "What can we hang our hat on...

