Feds Accuse Hemp Co. Executives Of $15M Investment Scam

By J. Edward Moreno (October 5, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors have accused hemp company CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. of misleading potential investors about its business prospects to raise $15 million, of which it allegedly misappropriated $4 million for the company owners' personal expenses. The SEC and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York launched parallel actions against CanaFarma and two of its executives in Manhattan federal court, both accusing the company of misrepresenting itself to investors in order to raise capital. CanaFarma executives Vitaly Fargesen and Igor Palatnik were criminally charged with securities fraud, wire fraud and "related...

