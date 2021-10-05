USTR May Revive Tariff Breaks On Over 500 Chinese Goods

By Alex Lawson (October 5, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it may revive tariff cuts on 549 Chinese products as part of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's broader reset of U.S.-China trade policy. Tai signaled her intent to hold new negotiations with China on Monday, while also keeping in place duties on more than $300 billion of Chinese goods imposed during the Trump administration. But she also said that the U.S. would reinstate a program that offered tariff exclusions to importers that could not source their goods elsewhere. That process began with a Federal Register notice floated on Tuesday, in which Tai's office welcomed comments...

