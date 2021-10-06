Attys' Misdeeds Must End Enforcement Case, FERC Told

By Keith Goldberg (October 6, 2021, 11:41 AM EDT) -- Lawyers for a trading firm accused of electricity market manipulation want the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to drop its case against the estate of the firm's deceased co-founder following the revelation that enforcement lawyers violated agency regulations when they exchanged personal emails about the case. GreenHat Energy LLC and its owners, including the estate of late firm co-founder Andrew Kittell, face a FERC enforcement case seeking $229 million in penalties and $13.1 million in disgorgement for its alleged manipulation of wholesale electricity markets run by regional grid operator PJM Interconnection. Attorneys for GreenHat and Kittell's estate on Tuesday urged FERC to...

