Dr. Seuss-'Star Trek' Copyright Fight Ends In Settlement

By Melissa Angell (October 5, 2021, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Dr. Seuss Enterprises and ComicMix LLC said that they have settled the long-running copyright lawsuit filed by the famed author's estate over the Dr. Seuss-"Star Trek" mashup "Oh the Places You'll Boldly Go," according to a joint motion filed in California federal court Tuesday. The parties' joint motion asked a California federal judge to approve a consent judgment and a permanent injunction, which bars ComicMix, along with former "Star Trek" writer David Gerrold and comic book artist Ty Templeton, from selling any more copies of the book. ComicMix admitted infringement of the copyrights owned by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, but it's off...

