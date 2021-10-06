FDNY Can't Dodge 'Boys' Club' Sex Harassment Suit

By Beverly Banks (October 6, 2021, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A federal judge refused to toss a lawsuit from a female paramedic who claimed the New York City Fire Department ignored her complaints about co-workers sending her lewd photos then slashed her hours and gave her dangerous assignments as punishment for objecting to unwelcome advances. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote issued an order Tuesday denying the FDNY's motion to dismiss a suit from Maria Miranda, who accused the department of violating federal discrimination laws, as well as New York state and New York City antibias statutes. Miranda filed suit in January alleging that FDNY's leaders fostered a "boys' club" atmosphere that...

