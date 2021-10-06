Trade Court Keeps Duties Off Foreign Structural Steel

By Jennifer Doherty (October 6, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has affirmed the U.S. International Trade Commission's decision to keep anti-dumping and countervailing duties off of fabricated structural steel from Mexico, Canada and China, nixing a domestic steel trade association's appeal. Judge Claire R. Kelly's Sept. 22 decision, unsealed Tuesday, picked apart arguments from the American Institute of Steel Construction to find that the ITC's determination was neither unreasonable nor lacking in evidence. The trade association petitioned the U.S. Department of Commerce to examine structural steel imports in 2019, and then challenged the ITC after a 3-2 vote last year that structural steel imports from the three...

