SEC Hits Back At Bid To Curb Its AML Reporting Enforcement

By Jon Hill (October 6, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to turn down a penny-stock broker's challenge to the agency's enforcement of anti-money laundering reporting requirements, arguing that its exercise of authority in this area fits within its broader investor protection mandate. In a brief filed Monday, the SEC told the high court that Utah-based Alpine Securities Corp. is wrong to claim the agency is usurping power to enforce the Bank Secrecy Act and should be denied an appeal in its fight against a $12 million fine tied to numerous alleged suspicious transaction reporting lapses. "The court...

