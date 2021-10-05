Senate OKs 8 US Attys, Including SDNY And EDNY

By Hailey Konnath (October 5, 2021, 11:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed eight new U.S. attorneys, including President Joe Biden's picks for the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, via unanimous voice vote. Notably, Damian Williams, currently an assistant U.S. attorney in New York's Southern District, will be the first Black attorney to lead the district. Meanwhile, Breon S. Peace, a white-collar defense attorney and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP partner, will helm the Eastern District of New York. And Trini Ross, a National Science Foundation attorney, will head the Empire State's Western District. It's the first time three Black leaders will fill those "critical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS