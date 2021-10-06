New Slew Of Calif. Laws Crack Down On Plastics, Chemicals

By Morgan Conley (October 6, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law nine bills that will work toward making the Golden State's economy greener and protecting consumers by requiring products to be clearly and accurately labeled as to whether they can be recycled, composted or if they contain toxic chemicals. Most of the legislation, signed Tuesday, aims to reduce plastic waste and improve the effectiveness of the state's recycling efforts, including by clamping down on products mislabeled or wrongfully advertised as recyclable or compostable. Two additional new laws seek to "reduce exposure and increase awareness" about products that contain toxic chemicals, the governor's office said...

