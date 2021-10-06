Pa. Businesses Blocked In COVID Closure Waiver Suit

By Matt Fair (October 6, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has thrown out a would-be class action against the state over its allegedly inconsistent granting of waivers from an order requiring non-essential businesses to close at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year. U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick said on Tuesday that he no longer had grounds to rule on the merits of the lawsuit as the waiver program, which allowed qualifying businesses to remain open despite the governor's closure order, was no longer in effect. "There is no ongoing conduct by the defendants to be enjoined, and any dispute that might have existed between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS