Mortgage Holders Say PNC Inflated Principals During COVID

By Emma Whitford (October 6, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- PNC Bank has been "taking advantage" of homeowners who couldn't keep up with paying off their mortgages during the coronavirus pandemic by double-charging them for deferred principal payments, a proposed nationwide class claimed in Maryland federal court. Lead plaintiffs Robert Roy Akins and Rachael Latini, a married couple from Idlewylde, Maryland, accused the bank Tuesday of botching its COVID-19 deferral agreements, which provided homeowners extra time to make certain principal and interest payments during the pandemic's economic upheaval. According to Akins and Latini, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-headquartered PNC agreed to "pause" their mortgage payments for eight months starting in September 2020. Then, this...

