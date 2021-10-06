Senior Judge To Mull Recusal Of Jurist Who Detained Attorney

By Kevin Penton (October 6, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A senior judge will review whether to remove a judge from a Georgia murder case because of alleged racial bias, after two judges who were due to oversee the recusal request withdrew from the matter last week. Senior Judge Michael Karpf has been appointed to review whether to remove Superior Court Judge Michael T. Muldrew after the judge held attorney Francys Johnson of Davis Bozeman Johnson Law in criminal contempt and ordered him detained last month, according to Tuesday's order by Judge Jeffrey H. Kight, an administrative judge of Georgia's First Judicial Administrative District. Judge Karpf comes in to oversee the recusal bid filed by...

