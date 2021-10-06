Ga. Trial Atty Wants Former Co-Counsel's 'Absurd' Suit Axed

By Rosie Manins (October 6, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A seasoned Georgia trial attorney labeled as "absurd" a longtime co-counsel's client-stealing claims in a dismissal motion, saying all their shared clients voluntarily chose to retain him after their co-counsel relationship ended. Lloyd Bell of Bell Law Firm said in a dismissal motion on Tuesday that his former business partner and friend Lawrence B. Schlachter of Schlachter Law Firm is wrongly trying to enforce through a state court a fee-splitting agreement that conflicts with Georgia case law and that Schlachter is trying to represent clients that don't want him. Bell, who informally partnered with Schlachter for years on medical malpractice cases,...

