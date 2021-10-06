Bill To Save Unused Employment-Based Visas Hits House

By Jennifer Doherty (October 6, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Freshman Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, D-Iowa, introduced the Preserving Employment Visas Act in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, calling on Congress to roll over approximately 90,000 visas that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic. The House bill is a companion to ​​S.B. 2828, which Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., introduced in the U.S. Senate on Sept. 23, just days before the 2021 fiscal year ended on Sept. 30. The year started off promising for foreign-born U.S. workers hoping to become permanent residents, with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announcing an additional 122,000 slots created by family-based visas that went unclaimed in FY...

