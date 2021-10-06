Lin Wood Seeks Case Delay Over Counsel's COVID-19

By Brett Barrouquere (October 6, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Embattled conservative lawyer L. Lin Wood has sought to delay a hearing in Georgia on possible sanctions in a dispute with his former colleagues, saying his attorney and a paralegal contracted COVID-19 and need more time to prepare. In a motion filed Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court, Wood said the lawyer, Ibrahim Reyes, and the paralegal contracted the virus in mid-September with "bad symptomology" and need a 30-day extension to reply to the latest push for sanctions. Wood said the virus has left the two incapable of consultation or doing any work in advance of a scheduled Oct. 18 hearing....

