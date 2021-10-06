Calif. Aims To Boost Disabled Workers' Wages, Curb NDAs

By Vin Gurrieri (October 6, 2021, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Already among the most employee-friendly states in the country, California will soon phase out subminimum wages for people with disabilities and is close to widening restrictions on nondisclosure agreements that hide the details of discrimination suits. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently approved two bills aimed at curbing workplace discrimination. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) In late September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that sets up a process for eliminating a subminimum wage that employers have long been able to pay workers with disabilities, and a statute designed to improve safety for domestic service workers like home cleaners. While still unsigned, the governor is also...

