US Metal Co. Wants Commerce Adjustments Thrown Out

By Alyssa Aquino (October 6, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Two domestic silicon metal producers urged the U.S. Court of International Trade to raise anti-dumping tariffs against imports from Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying the U.S. Department of Commerce improperly adjusted the rates. After the sole mandatory respondent refused to cooperate with a dumping investigation, Commerce enacted a 21.41% anti-dumping tariff on Bosnian silicon, based on the dumping margins Globe Specialty Metals Inc. and Mississippi Silicon LLC alleged when they asked Commerce to probe the imports, according to court filings. But Globe Specialty and Mississippi Silicon pressed CIT to send the tariff back to Commerce on Tuesday. The companies said Commerce had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS