Texas Justices Told Winstead Can't Dismiss Malpractice Suit

By Katie Buehler (October 6, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The former president of a wealth management firm is asking the Texas Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that allegedly misleading securities disclosures filed by Winstead PC on the company's behalf are communications protected by the state's anti-SLAPP statute. Dewey M. Moore Jr. argued the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas used faulty logic when it allowed the law firm to pursue a bid to dismiss legal malpractice and equitable indemnification claims. If allowed to stand, the decision would usher in a landslide of improper motions to dismiss, Moore said in a petition for review filed with the state's high court...

