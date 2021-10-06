Rite Aid Beats Challenge To Lower Fee Award In Bias Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 6, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday refused a former Rite Aid manager's bid for more than $5 million in counsel fees and costs after his trial court victory on sexual orientation discrimination claims, reasoning that the trial court judge properly awarded a lower fee. A two-judge panel affirmed a Monmouth County Superior Court's ruling that Harold Hansen's counsel fee request contained an "unreasonable" hourly rate, made mistakes in the number of hours billed and sought compensation for unsuccessful motions, among other shortfalls. "The judge went over plaintiff's bills line-by-line and fully explained each and every ruling she rendered. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS