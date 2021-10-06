5th Circ. Backs Insurer In ERISA Disability Benefits Battle

By Beverly Banks (October 6, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit wiped out a worker's win in a suit accusing Standard Insurance Co. of violating federal benefits law by shortening his disability benefits, ruling that the insurer hadn't given up its right to determine how long his benefits eligibility lasted. A three-judge panel ruled unanimously on Tuesday that Standard Insurance Co. did not flout the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it retroactively reviewed whether Jose Chavez was entitled to benefits beyond 24 months. Tuesday's ruling upended a lower court's decision that the insurance company could not go back and determine whether Chavez, who worked for a building supply store, was...

