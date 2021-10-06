Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Backs Insurer In ERISA Disability Benefits Battle

By Beverly Banks (October 6, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit wiped out a worker's win in a suit accusing Standard Insurance Co. of violating federal benefits law by shortening his disability benefits, ruling that the insurer hadn't given up its right to determine how long his benefits eligibility lasted.

A three-judge panel ruled unanimously on Tuesday that Standard Insurance Co. did not flout the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it retroactively reviewed whether Jose Chavez was entitled to benefits beyond 24 months.

Tuesday's ruling upended a lower court's decision that the insurance company could not go back and determine whether Chavez, who worked for a building supply store, was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!