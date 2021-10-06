Charter Hit With Suit Alleging TCPA Violations

By J. Edward Moreno (October 6, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications has been hit with a proposed class action by a Texas woman accusing it of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when it allegedly called her and others without consent. The suit was first filed in Connecticut state court on Aug. 31 and moved to federal court on Wednesday. Through the suit, the consumers are seeking to certify two classes: those who received prerecorded voice calls and those received calls from Charter despite being on the National Do Not Call Registry. According to the complaint, even though named plaintiff Kimberly Starling signed onto the National Do Not Call Registry, she began receiving...

